Source: footballghana.com

Govt is being cruel with ban on football - Former Sports Minister

Former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Joseph Yamin

Former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Joseph Yamin has opined that the ban on football in the country is an indication of the wickedness of the ruling government.



Contact sports including football has been on suspension since the middle of March when the government placed a ban on all public gatherings to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus disease.



Five months on, although the restrictions have been gradually lifted on various activities, the ban on football remains intact.



Waving into the cries of the football people, Joseph Yamin has made some staggering attacks on the wickedness of the government in the midst of the pandemic



“I do not know the patience the government is asking from football people in easing the restrictions on football and contact sports.



“The clubs are struggling due to COVID-19 and government has not provided any stimulus package for them.



“The government has to invest in football upon its resumption hence the decision to still put football on hold. The government must be truthful to football people, it’s not ready to invest in football”, the former Sports Minister said.



He added, “It doesn’t make sense to allow unlimited number of people for gatherings and church services and still suspend football. The NPP government is just being wicked in the suspension of football. The government is broke and will be exposed upon resumption of football”.





