Govt has constructed 150 astro turfs nationwide - Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the government has made significant investments in constructing 153 astro turfs across the country.



Vice President Bawumia highlighted the country could only boast of three astro-turfs when the Akufo-Addo government took over.



He emphasized the importance of ongoing maintenance and urged the Ministry of Youth and Sports and other stakeholders to prioritize it.



He touted the Akufo-Addo Government's unprecedented achievements in sports infrastructure, including astro turf installations and progress on 10 regional stadia.



"When we came into office, Ghana had only three public astro turfs. We have significantly surpassed this by building 153 Astro turfs across the country. Our goal is to construct an additional 100 astro turfs before the end of next year, showcasing the government's unwavering commitment to sports infrastructure development," stated Vice President Bawumia.



Bawumia pointed out that six stadia, such as Wa, Dunkwa on Offin, Axim, Dormaa Ahenkro, Ho, and Koforidua, are complete, with commissioning starting soon. The remaining four are expected to be completed next year.





