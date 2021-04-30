Govt cannot help Black Stars alone - Sports Minister pleads with bank CEOs

Sports News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has appealed to bank CEOs to come to the aid of government to help them achieve their aim by winning the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] in Cameroon and make an impact at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday held a breakfast meeting at the Jubilee House with corporate bodies and appealed to them to come to the aid of the Black Stars.



In the meeting, Akufo-Addo tasked the Black Stars to win Afcon in Cameroon and play the semifinals in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



However, Ussif indicated that the country will need a sum of $25m to execute these campaign but reiterated that government has been able to $10m.



A four-member committee has been put together to help raise the $15m.



And according to the sector minister, government cannot bear the burden alone and has therefore appealed to CEOs of banks to help during a meeting at Jubilee House on Friday morning.



"It is eventually clear that there is a linkage between corporate support to our national team and performance and as we seek to replicate these memorable performances in the past, we will surely require their [corporate Ghana] ones again," Mustapha Ussif said.



The committee includes deputy minister of youth and sports designate, Evans Bobie Opoku, Ghana football Association head Kurt Okraku, head coach Charles Akonnor and former Ghana international Sammy Kuffuor.