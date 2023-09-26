Government names Bantama astro-turf after late NPP MP

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Government has officially named the newly-inaugurated astroturf in Ohwim Amanfrom in the Ashanti region after the late former Member of Parliament for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye.



The AstroTurf sports complex, a state-of-the-art facility, stands as a testament to the dedication and commitment of the late Okyem Aboagye to his constituency.



This decision was announced by Francis Asenso-Boakye, the current Member of Parliament for Bantama and Minister for Works and Housing, during the inauguration ceremony.



Daniel Okyem Aboagye, who passed away on September 23, 2023, the day before the ceremony, had served as the New Patriotic Party's Member of Parliament for Bantama from 2016 to 2021.



His contributions extended beyond the legislature, as he had been a respected member of the Finance Committee of Parliament during his tenure.



Francis Asenso-Boakye, visibly moved by the loss of his dear friend, shared his sentiments with the gathered crowd, stating, "Hon. Okyem Aboagye was my dear friend from our early days, even before our political careers. His loss is deeply saddening, and in his memory, we have decided to name this facility after him to honor his legacy."



The decision to name the astroturf sports complex after Okyem Aboagye was met with unanimous support and appreciation from the community and dignitaries present.



The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, who officially commissioned the facility, paid his noble tribute and highlighted the enduring impact that Okyem Aboagye had on the constituency.



The sports complex was funded by the Ghana Gas Company Limited boasts of floodlights, inner perimeter fencing, and designated player seating.



