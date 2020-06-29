Sports News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Government engaging in selective amnesia by failing to lift ban on football - Takyi Arhin

Football administrator Mr. Takyi Arhin is worried about the president's failure to lift the ban on football activities.



Speaking on Rainbow Sports, the administrator slammed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for breaking the rules on the protocols in place to contain the spread of the virus at the recent primaries and the acclamation of President Akufo-Addo.



To him, the government is engaging selective amnesia by preventing other activities to be organised and yet, opening the doors for the NPP and other state institutions to organi8se their activities because it will go in their favour.



He further slammed the government for sending military personnel to the Oti, Volta and other regions.



He described the move as intimidating and selfish.



Posterity he added will judge the ruling party for their dishonesty



He stressed the need for the government to lift the ban on football activities.

