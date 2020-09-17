Sports News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Good planning, hard work, key to our success - Black Starlets coach

Black Starlets coach Ben Fokuo

Black Starlets coach, Ben Fokuo has disclosed that good planning and hard work will play a key role in the team’s success.



The Starlets, two-time World Champions, will resume camping on Thursday, September 17, 2020, to begin preparation for the 2020 WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations scheduled for Benin from October 17-31, 2020.



The team’s preparations have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, after breaking camp in March, but coach Ben Fukuo is confident that his side will make it to Morocco 2021.



“I think it’s been a long time since we experienced success from the U-17 team., coach Fukuo told ghanafa.org.



“We need to work harder, plan well and have double training and raise our games to the level of the past U-17 sides. That’s what myself and the technical team are aiming at, so that we can bring back that love for people to see the new breed of U-17 players."



“So, we are working very hard to have a formidable team to represent the nation and so the boys are working hard for us to get that glory back. Because, if the U-17 side succeeds, we can get a formidable team for the U-20 side and the senior national team, the Black Stars so we will do our best, people should watch out for this team,” he added



The WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations will also serve as a qualifying competition for the 2021 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Morocco.

