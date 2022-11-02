'Good news' for Ghana as Alexander Djiku makes injury return at Strasbourg

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku is reported to have made an injury return after picking up a hamstring in Strasbourg's drawn game against Toulouse on Sunday, October 23, 2022.



Alexander Djiku started Strasbourg's matchday 11 French League 1 game against Toulouse but was taken off in the 26th minute after picking up a hamstring injury.



The thought of Djiku missing the 2022 World Cup became a big worry for most Ghanaians as he will be key to the Black Stars' campaign.



However, according to 3Sports, Alexander Dijku won't miss the World Cup after returning to group training as he continues his recovery process from the hamstring injury.



"Alexander Djiku returned to group training earlier today after picking up a minor hamstring injury," 3Sports tweeted.



