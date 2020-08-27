Sports News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Good news for FC Metz as John Boye recovers from muscle injury

Black Stars defender,John Boye

FC Metz has been handed a massive squad boost ahead of their first match in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday, August, 30 against AS Monaco with the return of defender John Boye from injury.



The Black Stars defender picked up a muscle injury during his team’s pre-season friendly match against fellow French side Montpellier and had to be replaced in the second half.



Though there were indications that he will not be available for FC Metz encounter against Monaco in the upcoming weekend, all that has changed.



The center-back was with his teammates on Wednesday and took part in the team's training.



He is expected to train with the team in the next couple of days before they host AS Monaco on Sunday afternoon.



John Boye, 33, has been a key man for FC Metz since joining the club and will be expected to play a massive role for the team in the 2020/2021 football season.





