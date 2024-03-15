Golfer Augustine Manasseh wins 2024 Golden Classic Golf Championship

Golf News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian golfer, Augustine Manasseh continues his impressive to the year, winning the 2024 Golden Classic Golf Championship held at the Center of the World Club Club in Tema.



Augustine Manasseh, who became GH₵20,000 richer after winning the 2024 President’s Putter Golf Championship, upstaged other golfers to win the Golden Classics, one of the qualifying tournaments for the PGA’s Road to Damang competition.



After beating the forty other golfers, the Tema-based golfer Manasseh played 206 ten under pal for three days to annex the competition’s top prize and trophy.



Manassseh saw off competition from fellow ace golfers Vincent Torgah, Kojo Varnni and Emmanuel Osei who gave him a tough run for his money.



Speaking after his victory, Manasseh noted that the competition was difficult and that he had to dig deep to win against some of the country’s finest golfers.



An excited Manasseh promised to work hard and win more laurels ahead of the Damang tournament which usually climaxes the year for golf.



He earned himself GH₵5000 by coming tops with Vincent Torgah receiving GH₵4000 for coming second.



Emmanuel Osei finished third ahead of Kojo Barnni and Enock Kofi Owusu. The seniors’ category which was played for two days at the same venue had a joint winner in Robert Allotey and Emos Korblah after they played 147 over the period.



Speaking after the closing ceremony, the tournament director of the PGA, Eric Henaku, commended the golfers for their performance and appealed to the corporate world for more help to enable the PGA to stage more competitions.