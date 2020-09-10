Golf News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: myxyzonline.com

Golf: Road to Damang 2020 begins on September 14

Ahmed Padori, Director of Operations for PGA

The Professional Golfers Association (PGA) of Ghana has announced that there will be qualifiers will be played for this year's edition of the annual Gold Fields PGA Championship.



Ahmed Padori, the Director of Operations for PGA, who disclosed this to Power FM Sports Editor, Nana Prempeh, indicated that the qualifiers which were scheduled to take place at five (5) different courses aimed at selecting thirty-two (32) professional golfers across the country to take part in the championship.



"The qualifiers will be used to select the slot of 24 regulars and 8 seniors making a total of 32 golfers to take part in the main championship," Padori said, explaining that this year's championship will be different from the previous ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic hence the qualifiers.



According to him, the Coronavirus safety precautions will be strictly adhered to during the qualifiers and the championship to ensure the safety of all participants.



"Because our members are scatered we will play the qualifiers at five courses...This is the last qualifying rounds to make up the require numbers for the final tournament," padori added and indicated the championsdhip will take place at Damang in the Western Region between 25th and 28th November, 2020.



Tournament Director, Akwasi Prempeh, however gave composition of the thirty-two (32) as follows,



Achimota Golf club will have ten golfers qualifying from 19 players, whilst Tema and Celebrity Clubs produces nine (9) out of 18 golfers.



Ashanti and Western Regions will produce five (5) golfers each to the main Championship from ten and eight players respectively.



Before the championship, the qualifiers will tee off on September 14 at Celebrity Golf Course. The second qualifier will be for the Tema Club on 15th September while Achimota Club host theirs on 16th and 17th September.



The qualifiers in Kumasi begins on 18th and 19th September, 2020, with Western Region been the last.





