Golf: Otumfuo to grace Tournament of Champions

Golf News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: ghanasportspage.com

For the fifth consecutive year, GCB Bank PLC returns to the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi to solely sponsor the prestigious Tournament of Champions and crown the Male and Female Golfers of the Year.



The GCB Tournament of Champion is reserved for only the winners of all competitions that took place at the club in the year. It is therefore a show of who is the best among winners and brings out the very best golfers at the club. It therefore the hope of aspiration of all golfers at the club to qualify for the tournament. The event also welcomes other golfers but in a supporting role to compete among themselves.



The list of qualifiers includes the top 5 ranked male golfers in Ghana by the World Amateur Ranking System. The Royal Golf Club, the host, is currently ranked the No.1 golf course in Ghana. It is therefore a perfect match to see GCB Bank PLC, the best bank in Ghana sponsoring the event.



The 5th edition of the event will be graced by His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, who will perform the ceremonial tee off. This puts the tournament in the class of royalties and become a top-rated event at the club. His Royal Majesty will be playing alongside Mr Emmanuel Odartey Lamptey (DMD), Mr. Jude Arthur (Board Chair) and Mr Kwasi Attah-Antwi (RGCK Management Chairman).