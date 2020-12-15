Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Golf: Edward Prempeh wins 2020 GCB Bank Tournament of Champions

Edward Prempeh returned a net score of 70 playing off handicap 16.

Edward Prempeh brushed aside a tough field of competition winners for 2020 to take home the GCB Tournament of Champions.



The 2020 tournament was played over 18 holes with a handicap limit of 24 for men and 26 for ladies at the Royal Golf Club instead of the usual 9 holes scratch event played at Eco Cabanas Resort.



The usual fun and competitive nature of the tournament was, however, present, and most golfers enjoyed the event.



Additionally, there was a support event by those who missed out as winners to take part in the competition.



In the main event Edward Prempeh, who qualified for the event by winning the LatexFoam September Medal Group A, returned a net score of 70 playing off handicap 16.



Ben Dwomoh, winner of LatexFoam September Medal Group B, with handicap 19 came second with a net score of 72. The final slot of winners for the event was taken by Felicity Okyei-Gyeabour, multiple event winner, playing off handicap 11, with a net score of 73 on countback.



The support event was also played over 18 holes with full handicap allowance. The all-male event was won by Thomas Kojo Annan, a rookie who returned a net score of 71, playing off handicap 8.



The second and final position was taken by George William Intsiful with a net score of 72, playing off handicap 19.



In a brief remark by the sponsor, Mr. George Ackorful, GCB Bank Ashanti Regional Manager, expressed his appreciation for the patronage of competitions and thanked the Management of the club for the partnership. He emphasized that GCB Bank is happy to associate with activities such as golf, that promote the total health and well-being of people.



He encouraged more business from golfers and highlighted a number of products available from the bank that are available to golfers.



In a closing remark, Prof Bernard Baiden, Head of Operations at the Royal Golf Club singled out the GCB Bank for their continued support of the tournament over the past 3 years. He was hopeful that the bank will continue the sponsorship in the coming year.



Prof Baiden promised that effective 1st January 2021, the club will add G-Money as a payment platform for the club which will increase the total business to the bank.





