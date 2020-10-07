Sports News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Goldfields to announce Ghana's biggest club sponsorship with Medeama

Executive Vice President and Head of GoldFields in West Africa, Alfred Baku

Ghanaian mining giants, Goldfields-Tarkwa and Damang will announce a $300,000 ground-breaking sponsorship deal with Medeama SC on Tuesday, October 13 in Accra, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



The mineral resource company will announce the package to the Ghanaian media next week as they aim to cushion the Mauve and Yellows on a sound financial footing ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.



The new deal will eclipse Premier League giants Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Mauve and Yellows have become a huge commercial draw in the West African nation after an explosive campaign in the past two seasons which ended prematurely.



They will overtake the commercial gap on their competitors if the new deal is announced on Tuesday, October 13.



Medeama board chairman, Dr. Toni Aubynn led the massive sponsorship talks with the mining powerhouse who has been a significant backbone for the two-time FA Cup holders over the years.



The Executive Vice President and Head of GoldFields in West Africa, Alfred Baku, who has been a huge driving force behind the Tarkwa-based side, is expected to deliver the keyote address at the hugely-anticipated press conference.



Goldfields will take over as the principal sponsor of Medeama SC after the club ended its association with betting firm Betway.



It will be a massive turn-over for the Tarkwa-based side who is expected to compete for the Ghana Premier League crown this season.



The giants mining firm has been instrumental in the rapid rise of Medeama over the past 10-years, spending thousands of dollars to steer the club's Africa inter-club campaign on two occasions in 2014 and 2016.



Goldfields, Tarkwa-Damang has handed over the Akoon park to the club for temporal use following the closure of the Tarkwa NA Aboso park.



The mining firm is already constructing a $13m 10,000 seater capacity stadium for the club amid a sustained sponsorship to make the team unbeatable in the West African nation.

