Goldfields Ghana to spend GH?65M on new TNA park

The ongoing upgrade of the TNA park, which is heavily funded by Goldfields Ghana Limited, has a construction cost of Ghc 65 million, according to reports.



The mining company is investing the enormous sum in the extensive development of TNA Park, which has operated over the years as the home for the top league side like Medeama SC.



The new stadium with capacity of 10,400 seats would feature updated amenities as well as disabled access.



When completed the facility will also be used by colts and division one clubs in Tarkwa.



