Golden Generation: Meet Tema Youth's 2010/11 unbeaten icons in Division One League

Sports News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Richard Atchore, contributor

Tema Youth SC went 17 matches unbeaten in 2010/11 Poly Tank Division one League en route to premier league qualification in one of the most iconic seasons for the harbor boys.



The then promotion seeking side bulldozed their way past every single obstacle on their way to a deserved qualification under the tutelage of Tony Lokko.



A resounding 4-1 thrashing of D’International at the Essipong stadium confirmed the premier league status of the all-grazing harbor Boys.



An amalgamation of youthful talent, experienced players and a well balanced managerial bench, saw Tema Youth SC gate crushing teams like King Solomon, Red Bull, Okwawu Utd, Purejoy, Zaytuna, Rehoboth and Tema All Stars in zone 3B of the zonal championship.



Flagship players like Kofi Mensah (GK), Daniel Appiah, Moses Odjer, Thomas Partey, Joseph Attamah Larweh, Jeremiah Akorful, Abdulai Hamza, Derrick Mensah, Charles Ankapong, Francis Narh among a pool of talented footballers made winning a matter of time for Tema Youth SC.



According to the bank roller of Tema Youth SC, Winfred Osei Kwaku Pamler, the 2010/11 squad happened to be his best Tema Youth team ever as seen in their progress outside the team.



Nine of his Players by then were playing for the National teams with the like of goalkeeper Kofi Mensah, Derrick Mensah, Thomas Partey, Francis Narh, Moses Odjer, Charles Ankapong, Jeremiah Akorful among other such players.



Versatile forward, Daniel Appiah, won the 2010/2011 golden boot award with eight goals at the Zonal level to confirm his class in front of the goal.



Tema Youth presented the youngest squad for the 2011/2012 Glo Premier League with only three players crossing the 23 years bracket.



Tema Youth SC 2010/2011 team that went on Unbeaten



Benjamin Akuffo , Charles Ankapong , Daniel Appiah , Jeremiah Akorful , Joseph Attamah Larweh , Francis Boabeng , Joseph Halm , Abdulai Hamza , Issah Huzeifa , Jacobson Larweh , Derrick Mensah , Moses Odjer , Nicholas Odjer , Joshua Oninku , Thomas Partey , Zubeiru Salifu , Benjamin Terry, Stephen Tetteh, John Antwi, Emmanuel Boateng, Enoch Koomson, Francis Narh, Kenneth Owusu, Coach Tony Loko



Poly Tank Division One League Zone 3: 2010-11 Standings Division



P W D L GF GA GD PTS



Tema Youth 13 9 4 0 19 6 13 31



King Solomon 13 7 3 22 12 10 24



Red Bull 13 5 4 17 12 5 19



Okwawu Utd 13 5 3 15 11 4 18



Purejoy 13 5 3 15 13 2 18



Zaytuna 13 5 3 5 12 0 18



Rehoboth 13 3 4 6 7 11 -4 13



Tema All Stars 13 0 2 11 37 -30 2



Played 13, won 9, drawn 4, lost 0, scored 19, conceded 6, had 31 points



Top scorer was Daniel Appiah with 8 goals from 13 matches



Position: first



Zone III Division One League promotion play-offs.



Tema Youth 3-2 King Solomon'



Tema Youth 3-0 Tete Atenpong



Tema Youth 4-1 D'International



Tema Youth SC Stats pack after the end of the league in zone 3B'



Play-off statistics



Played 3, won 3, drawn 0, lost 0, scored 10, conceded 3



Tema Youth finished the 2011/2012 Glo Premier League in 11th position with 35 points.