Gold Stars coach Michael Osei praises technical team for masterminding win over Kotoko

Sports News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bibiani Gold Stars tactician, Michael Osei has applauded his technical team after recording their first victory over Kotoko at Dun’s Park on Saturday, September 23, 2023.



Osei has acknowledged the pivotal role his technical team played in planning their 2-1 win at home to Kotoko. His players displayed maximum efficiency, brilliance, and directness to outclass The Porcupine Warriors.



The first half ended goalless but Prince Kwabena Owusu broke the deadlock after recess on 65 minutes.



Sherrif Mohammed netted the equalizer for Kotoko five minutes later but they were denied a point after Eric Bosomtwi provided the moment of quality by firing home the winner for Gold Stars in 73 minutes.



Osei paid tribute to his technical team after the famous victory. He said: “I congratulate the team, the playing body, the supporters, the management, and also my technical team. They have performed so well. I am so happy to have such a technical team.”



The Miners are away to the Great Olympics for their next game.