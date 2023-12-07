Gold Stars appoint Frimpong Manso as new head coach to solve performance crisis

Sports News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Bibiani Gold Stars have announced the appointment of Coach Frimpong Manso as the new head coach of the side.



This follows the sacking of coach Michael Osei earlier today amid the club’s troubles in the Ghanaian top-flight league.



This season, the Bibiani-based club has struggled to compete and currently sits in the relegation zone.



With the appointment of Coach Frimpong Manso, Gold Stars are hoping to turn around their season.



The new boss has been tasked to deal with the team’s performance crisis and ensure the team escapes relegation at the end of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Meanwhile, Gold Stars have expressed appreciation to former head coach Michael Osei and wished him well in the next chapter of his career.



