Gold Stars-Hearts of Oak clash proves Ghana Premier League still attractive

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The fans turned out in their numbers to watch the Ghana Premier League game between Bibiani Gold Stars and Hearts of Oak at the Dun's Park in Daboase on Saturday.



The usual fans have not been attending games at the various venues due to the poor standard of the league among other factors can be disputed following the massive turnout at the Dun's Park.



Hearts of Oak were going into the game after beating arch-rivals Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium by a lone goal to win the President Cup and three points on match day 20.



Bibiani Gold Stars yet to record a win against Hearts of Oak since their promotion to the top-flight was a mouth watering fixture for the fans as they yearn to watch and support their team in this epic clash.



The Hearts of Oak Supporters group led by its chairman Elvis Herman Hesse also for the first time bused its supporters from the capital to Bibiani to support the team in this game.



