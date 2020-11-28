Golf News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Gold Fields PGA Golf Championship: Two-time champion Kojo Barnni tops after Day 3

Barnni has won the competition two times

Two-time Gold Fields PGA champion and a teaching professional at Tarkwa, Kojo Barnni is in the lead after day three of the ongoing championship at Damang.



Barnni scored four-under-par today bringing his total standard scratch score over three days to 213.



The Golfer said he is sticking to his game plan going into the final Round tomorrow.



‘I want to win this championship so I’m sticking to my game plan.



‘I’m very confident and focused to my game plan.



‘The way I played in day number two was different from today and it’s doesn’t mean I know the course or not.



‘I will play according to my game plan tomorrow or much better than today.’



Kojo Barnni said he looking forward to win this tournament for the third time and that would be a dream come true.



‘I will be very happy to win it for the third time and its my dream so I want to achieve that.’



Lucky Ayisah, Vincent Torgah And Francis Torgah who places second to fourth respectively have one stroke different between them which makes it more closer and keenly contested going into the final day.



Whilst Emmanuel Osei is on the fifth position with SSS of 217.



The 2020 Gold Fields PGA championship enters Day four on Saturday which will be the last day for the tournament.

