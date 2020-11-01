Sports News of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Godwin Bentil scores to send Le Havre third in France

Godwin Bentil

Ghanaian teenage sensation Godwin Bentil scored to give Le Havre an important 1-0 victory over Pau in the French Ligue 2 on Saturday night.



The 18-year-old, who has been in great form for the club since moving from a lower-tier Ghanaian side in the summer, scored to prove his mettle once again.



It was his second goal in three starts for the French side even though he was only meant to play with the junior team but his talents has forced coaches to use him immediately.



Bentil, who faced his senior compatriot Ebenezer Assifuah in the match, reached first with his head after a visiting defender could not clear the ball from the line.



The youngster headed reacted quickly to head with the goalkeeper sprawling but the ball had crossed the line which forced the referee to whistle for a goal.



With this form Bentil is slowly establishing himself in the team even though he is the youngest player in the team of experienced players who played in the French top-flight.



His goal helped Le Havre to move to third on the league table after nine matches in the competition.

