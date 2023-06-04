Godwin Ablordey confident King Faisal can beat RTU in final GPL game

Sports News of Sunday, 4 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

King Faisal's assistant coach, Godwin Ablordey, is confident that his side can achieve an upset victory over Real Tamale United (RTU ) on the final day of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League in Tamale, boosting their chances of survival.



The 'In Sha Allah lads' chances of avoiding relegation are not in their hands as they currently sit 17th on the league table with 39 points and only one game remaining.



The team in the safe position, Great Olympics, currently has 42 points, and if they secure a point in their upcoming game on Sunday, King Faisal will be relegated.



Speaking after their 3-1 win over Legon Cities on Saturday, when asked about their chances of winning in Tamale, Ablordey said, "That's what we are thinking of.



"We always maintain a positive mindset, and in football, anything can happen. We previously lost a match here, so we can also go there and ensure we secure the maximum three points.



"We need to stay focused, train hard, and maintain a positive attitude. I believe everything will work out well for us."