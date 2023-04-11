Godwin Ablordey applauds King Faisal goalie Jabal Adams after Aduana victory

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

King Faisal No. 2 Godwin Ablordey has heaped praise on their goalkeeper Abdul Jabal Adams for his heroic penalty saves which saw them advance into the FA Cup semi-finals at the expense of Aduana Stars on Sunday.



Faisal booked a spot in the semi-finals of the FA Cup after edging out Aduana Stars on penalties on Sunday. Jabal saved two of Aduana’s penalties while he expertly converted his to see his side progress.



Aduana FC took the lead five minutes before half-time through defender Stephen Anokye Badu. In the 47th minute, Asiamah was brought down in the box and Abdul Latif successfully converted the penalty to make it 1-1.



Frank Owusu made it 2-1 for The Fire Boys in the 75th minute, but King Faisal succeeded in getting the equalizer through the in-form striker Benjamin Bature in the 78th minute. With the score locked at 2-2 after 90 minutes, the match was pushed into extra time.



The extra 30 minutes failed to see any more goals, and the match was decided in a penalty shootout. King Faisal won by 3-1. King Faisal won by 3-1, with Abdul Latif, Adam Jabal, and David Oppong Afrane all scoring their penalties, while Aduana FC's Bright Enchil, Anokye Badu, and Isaac Mintah failed to convert their attempts.



Ablordey paid tribute to his goalie after full time. He told StarTimes: “We have faith in our goalkeeper, that come what may the penalties he was going to take us through. He was our trump card. We were playing to score but if we don’t score we know we have a card that is going to do the game for us. That’s what happened. You saw him saving the penalties for us”