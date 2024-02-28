Godsway Donyoh scores for Hapoel Hadera in draw against Hapoel Jerusalem

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian striker Godsway Donyoh scored once again for Hapoel Hadera in a 1-1 draw against Hapoel Jerusalem in round 23 of the Israeli topflight league.



The match kicked off with palpable excitement as both teams vigorously vied for control on the pitch.



Donyoh wasted no time in making his mark, slotting home a clinical finish in the early minutes to put Hapoel Hadera ahead.



However, Hapoel Jerusalem quickly retaliated, with Matan Hozez converting a penalty in the eighth minute to restore parity.



Despite relentless efforts from both sides to break the deadlock, the remainder of the game witnessed a fierce midfield battle and resolute defensive displays, ultimately resulting in a hard-fought stalemate.



For Donyoh, his stellar performance adds to his commendable record since his return to the Israeli top flight from Cypriot side Apollon.



With two goals and one assist in just three appearances, the Ghanaian midfielder continues to prove himself as a vital asset for Hapoel Hadera.