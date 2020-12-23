Soccer News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Godsway Donyoh nets debut goal for Maccabi Haifa in victory over Bnei Yehuda

Ghana forward Godsway Donyoh has finally opened his goal-scoring account for Israeli side Maccabi Haifa after scoring in the victory over Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv in the Liga HaAl on Tuesday night.



The former Manchester City player opened the scoring early in the game as Maccabi Haifa defeated Bnei Yehuda 3-0 at the Sammy Ofer Stadium.



Godsway Donyoh broke the deadlock in the 37th minute as the hosts went into the break with the lead.



Bogdan Planic doubled the lead five minutes after the break before Tjaronn Chery added the third from the spot with three minutes left.



The 26-year-old Ghanaian joined the Israeli top-flight side in the summer transfer window and had to wait till his seventh game to open his account.



Donyoh, a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, began his professional career with Manchester City before loan spells at Djurgaden and Falkenberg in Sweden.



He later joined Danish side FC Nordsjaelland but spent the second half of last season at Dynamo Dresden before making a permanent move to Maccabi Haifa.

