Godsway Donyoh nets 6th goal of the season to help Maccabi Haifa hold Maccabi Tel Aviv

Sports News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian winger Godsway Donyoh netted his sixth goal in the Israeli Premier League on Sunday as Maccabi Haifa FC hold Maccabi Tel Aviv at away.



Haifa came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Tel Aviv at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv.



Eitan Tibi gave the hosts the lead as early as the 6th minute before Aleksandar Pesic doubled the advantage eleven minutes later.



Donyoh got the visitors back in the game with a consolation in the 36th minute after connecting a pass from Bogdan Planic.



Tjarron Chery completed the comeback for Haifa six minutes from the break after he was set up by midfielder Omer Atzili.



Haifa continue to lead the Championship standings with 72 points from 33 games as they edge closer to securing the title for the first time since 2010/2011.