Godfred Donsah nets debut goal for Rizespor in away draw against Ankaragucu

Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah netted his debut goal for Caykur Rizespor in their draw against MKE Ankaragucu on Monday.



Rizespor shared the spoils with Ankaragucu with a 1-1 stalemate in the Turkish Superlig at the Eryaman Stadium.



Donsah opened the scoring of the game as early as the 3rd minute after connecting a pass from Paraguayan forward Braian Samudio to put the visitors ahead.



The home side levelled on the stroke of halftime through Torgeir Borven.



Donsah couldn't continue the game after 19 minutes as he suffered an injury and was replaced by Dogan Erdogan.



The 24-year-old is on loan at Rizespor from Italian Serie A side Bologna FC.



He has made 24 appearances in all competitions this season and has managed to score only once in the process.