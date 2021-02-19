Sports News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Dennis Peprah, Contributor

Godfred Donsah foundation set to distribute medical devices, sports equipment to deprived communities

File Photo: Football

Godfred Donsah Foundation is set to distribute modern sports equipment, wears and medical devices to educational and health institutions in deprived communities in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.



The Sunyani-based charity foundation seeks to render a wide range of humanitarian services to the less-privileged in society, Miss Hannah Donsah Kyeremaa, the Executive Director of the Foundation told journalists in Sunyani.



"We have just taken delivery of our first container which has a wide range of items for onward distribution to people in remote areas. In fact, we are set to make a significant impact on the lives of several underprivileged people in these three regions", she added.



Ms Kyeremaa called on needy young people in the regions to visit the foundation, saying it was poised to help unearth and nurture the sporting talents of young people.



In a statement signed by Godfred Donsah, a Turkey-based Ghanaian International midfielder, who is the founder and patron of the foundation, said his main aim of setting up the organisation was to help alleviate the plight of the poor and the needy in society.



“I am due in Ghana after the offseason in summer 2021 to officially launch the Godfred Donsah Foundation and expect the second delivery container to arrive for distribution to the needy communities and institutions in due course.



“I have always been passionate about humanity and remember sending an ambulance to the Kwatire Health Centre in the Sunyani West Municipality, which became a motivational factor for me personally when I started my professional career in Italy,” the statement added.