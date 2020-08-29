Sports News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Godfred Donsah expected in Bologna camp for pre-season

Ghana international, Godfred Donsah

Ghanaian midfielder, Godfred Donsah is expected in camp at Bologna for preseason exercise at the Pinzolo.



The team has already began preparing for next season, but the midfield enforcer is yet to join his teammates.



Godfred Donsah spent last season on loan at Belgium side Cercles Brugge.



His return to Italy has seen him court interest from several clubs, including Lecce.



There has also been an interest from Russian club FC Rostov.



But the former Ghana U-20 star is ready to fight for a place at Bologna.



The midfielder together with goalkeeper Antonio Santurro, defenders Mattia Bani, Omar Khailoti and Takehiro Tomiyasu will also join the group on Sunday.



Donsah has two years remaining on his current contract with the Italians,

