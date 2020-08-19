Transfers of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Godfred Donsah attracting interest from four Serie A clubs

Godfred Donsah

Godfred Donsah has attracted interest from four Italian Serie A clubs, with the Ghanaian midfielder set to leave Bologna this summer.



Donsah is not in the plans of Bologna heading into the next season and they are willing to sell him for the right offer.



According to reports, he could remain in the league with Sassuolo, Parma Verona and Cagliari interested.



However, it is unclear which of the teams have made a formal approach for the midfielder, who spent last season on loan in Belgium with Cercle Brugge.



He made 19 appearances for Cercle Brugge during his loan spell in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.





