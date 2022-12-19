God will punish me if I advise Afriyie Barnieh to stay at Hearts of Oak - Fatawu Mohammed

Sports News of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Outgoing Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed believes God will punish him if he advises Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to renew his contract with the FA Cup champions.



Hearts of Oak are currently sweating over Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s contract as the player is yet to renew his contract, with many clubs interested in signing him.



Speaking in an interview with Sports Obama TV, Fatawu Mohammed, who played with Afriyie Barnieh at the club, stated that God will never forgive him if he ever advises his teammate to stay with the club.



"I will not advise Afriyie to stay at Hearts of Oak. God will even punish me for that, Afriyie is my son but I will not advise him to stay God will not even forgive me,” Fatawu Mohammed told Sports Obama TV.



He noted that the management board at Hearts of Oak lacks ideas when it comes to the business of football, hence the reason for missing out on big transfer deals.



"The management doesn't understand business, or they don't do business, and they have no plans for the players, truth is bitter," he added.



Fatawu Mohammed, is reported to have been released by Hearts of Oak after years of captaining the Phobians.



JNA/BOG