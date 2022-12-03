God gives his most difficult battles to those who can fight them – Andre Ayew

Sports News of Saturday, 3 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, has said he is optimistic about the future of the national football team despite their group-stage exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana’s campaign at the tournament ended on Friday following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in the final Group H game in Doha, Qatar.



Ghana needed just a draw to qualify for the next stage of the competition but failed to deliver when it mattered most.



Two quickfire goals from Uruguay in the first half banished Ghana to defeat and an early exit from the competition.



Before Uruguay’s goals, Andre Ayew was presented with a golden opportunity to put Ghana in the lead after Kudus Mohammed was fouled in the box early in the first half.



The Al Saad star stepped up to take it but his effort was saved.



Reacting to the missed penalty and Ghana’s elimination from the World Cup Andre Ayew said, “I am very disappointed with the results. We had the opportunity to go to the next stage, I got a penalty and I missed so it is difficult to take. The game was played on details and we did not get it right, I did not get it right with my penalty but I am very optimistic for the future. God gives his most difficult battles to those who can fight them and wake up. I am sad but I am willing to make it better next time,” he told TV3 in a post-match interview.



Ghana picked up 3 points in three games, beating South Korea and then losing to Portugal and Uruguay in Group H.





