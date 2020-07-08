Sports News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

Goals bring a lot of joy, I have missed scoring - Kwadwo Asamoah

Black Stars utility player Kwadwo Asamoah has said that hitting the back of the net brings much joy, but he is missing that nostalgic moment.



Goals are believed to be the lifeblood of the beautiful game and fans have different ways of expressing their joy after a goal by their idol club and the scorers always feel like they are on cloud nine.



Kwadwo Asamoah is not noted for scoring plenty of goals because he either plays in the middle of the park or as a wing-back, but he usually involves himself in creating them.



However, he occasionally registers his name on the score sheet and one of the great goals Kwadwo Asamoah would forever be remembered for by the Ghanaian football-loving was his long ranger against Mali in the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Bamako.



Asamoah has said that goals bring great joy but he is missing scoring them.



“I miss scoring, that is I don’t think about it when I play because my goal is to help the team win the games, but I can’t wait to find again the joy it gives you to mark. It would be a discharge of energy and trust “, he told Matchdayprogramme.inter.it



Kwadwo Asamoah has played for Udinese, Juventus and Inter Milan and he has netted 14 goals for these Italian sides.



In international football, the 31-year-old has 4 goals to his credit in 74 caps for the Black Stars.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.