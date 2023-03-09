Goalkeeper Richard Ofori returns to training after long injury layoff

Sports News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has made a return to training following a lengthy spell on the sidelines because of injury.



Ofori, who sustained the injury while playing for the South African giants in November 2022, was forced to miss out on a place in Ghana's 2022 Qatar World Cup squad as a result.



The shot-stopper, who is known for his agility and quick reflexes, is now fully fit and has begun training with his club team this week.



A statement from the club said, "there are encouraging news relating to goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who has been discharged by the Medical team and is back at full training after being sidelined since November last year."



With the Nedbank Cup round of 16 game coming up this Sunday, Ofori could potentially make his long-awaited return to the starting line-up.