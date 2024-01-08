Goalkeeper Joseph Anang shares his experience in Europe

Sports News of Monday, 8 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

West Ham United goalkeeper, Joseph Anang has described his experience playing in Europe as 'crazy'.



The Ghanaian-born England youth international was part of the West Ham team that won the Europa Conference League last season despite not making an appearance in the competition.



However, before making the squad for the matches in the Conference League, he had tasted European football with Irish club St Pats following his return on loan from Stevange.



"Coming from Stevenage, I got dropped, came back to West Ham and then, all of a sudden, a team in Ireland, St Pat’s, came in for me," he told West Ham TV.



"I didn’t even think twice. I just went because I thought I just had to play games and I went there and did well," he added.



Anang continued: "For me, it was normal, because being here in England I was already playing abroad. I went there and, to be fair, I played every minute and did well so I was happy. I was buzzing. It was a great move for me.



"The European games were just different. We went to Bulgaria and the fans were just crazy. I did well there, but the best was when we played in Slovenia and went through on pens! I made some saves and saved a penalty, but I was just doing my job."