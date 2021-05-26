Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi to leave Medeama after the season

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi will leave Medeama SC after the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



Antwi and the Tarkwa based club will part ways when the season ends.



The former Ghana U20 goalie has six months left on his contract but will not renew when it runs out.



The 26-year-old joined the Yellow and Mauves in January 2017 after leaving Asante Kotoko SC when his contract expired.



He has since been an integral part of the team.



Antwi has been instrumental for Medeama in the Ghana top-flight this campaign having made 14 appearances and kept 7 clean sheets.



He has faced stiff competition from goalkeeper Frank Boateng who has also been outstanding in the games he has played.



Boateng has made 9 appearances so far and has kept 4 clean sheets.