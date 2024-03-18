Goalkeeper David Akologo to ditch Bolivian national team for Black Stars - Reports

Sports News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Goalkeeper David Akologo has reportedly decided to switch allegiance from the Bolivian national team to represent Ghana.



Akologo, who currently plays for Club Deportivo Aurora, has been included in Ghana's 26-man squad for upcoming friendly matches against Uganda and Nigeria.



The 27-year-old goalkeeper had received a call-up to the Bolivia national team for their matches in the inaugural FIFA series tournament.



Akologo was part of the Bolivia squad undergoing preparations in Brazil and was scheduled to travel to Algeria for the matches.



However, reports indicate that Akologo has opted to play for Ghana instead, informing the Bolivia Football Association of his decision.



Having previously played for Mighty Jets, Akologo is anticipated to join the Ghanaian national team camp soon as they gear up for friendly encounters against arch-rivals Nigeria on March 22 and Uganda four days later, all taking place in Marrakech, Morocco.



Born in Accra, Akologo has been showcasing his skills in Bolivian top-flight football since 2020 and is widely regarded as one of the standout performers in the league.