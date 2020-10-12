Sports News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim returns to Kotoko after Berekum Chelsea loan expiration

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim

Berekum Chelsea have announced goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has rejoined parent club Asante Kotoko after the expiration of his loan deal.



A club statement on Sunday, 11 October 2020, read: "Ibrahim DanLad back to Asante Kotoko Sc after the expiration of his long season loan."



Ibrahim joined the 2011 Ghana Premier League champions last season and hugely impressed.



The Ghana youth international went on to become the first choice goalkeeper for the Bibires.



Berekum Chelsea opens their campaign on the road against Legon Cities FC.

