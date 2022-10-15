Goalkeeper Ati Zigi World Cup hopes alive after Richard Ofori's injury

Sports News of Saturday, 15 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

St Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi's dream to be part of the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup is back alive after Richard Ofori's injury.



Ghana international Richard Ofori limped off in Orlando Pirates 1-1 home stalemate with Amazulu FC in the South African top-tier at the Orlando Stadium.



Ofori picked up a knee injury in the 55th minute which got him being replaced by Siyabonga Mponsthane.



If Richard Ofori is ruled out of the 2022 World Cup goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi will likely join Jojo Wollacott and Manaf Nurudeen as a third choice goalkeeper.



On 23 August 2017, Ati-Zigi received his first call-up to the Ghana senior national team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification games against Congo on 1 and 5 September 2017.



He made his senior national team debut for Ghana on 7 June 2018, starting and playing 90 minutes in a friendly match against Iceland that ended in a 2–2 draw.



Ati-Zigi was part of the Black Stars team in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations that was eliminated at the group stage of the competition.







Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:







