Goal-scoring is our biggest challenge - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko coach, Propser Ogum Narteh, has blamed his team's poor form on the lack of goals.



The manager believes his charges are playing very well but they are struggling to bury the many chances they create in matches.



Speaking during a presser, he noted that his teams have created better and more scoring opportunities than the opponents they have faced.



"It is not that the team is not doing well, the team is doing well. It’s just that we are not scoring goals."



"We’ve created more chances than the teams we’ve faced this season, our issue is finishing the chances."



Prosper Ogum has got off to a difficult start in his second spell at Kotoko. He had recorded just two wins in nine matches, losing three and drawing the other four games.



The fans turned on him after his side lost 1-0 at home to Dreams FC on Sunday, November 05, 2024.



The defeat also means the Porcupine Warriors are without a win in three games, losing all three of them.



Asante Kotoko, following their poor form, sit 14th on the table with 10 points out of possible 27.





EE/EK





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.