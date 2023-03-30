Goal scoring has been Hearts of Oak's problem - David Ocloo

Sports News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak assistant coach, David Ocloo has identified goal scoring as his side's problem in the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League campaign.



The Phobians inflicted a 1-0 win over Accra Lions on matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The win ensured Hearts of Oak are back to winning ways after a humiliating 3-0 defeat at Karela United last Saturday.



Despite the victory, David Ocloo said his outfit lacks firepower upfront and has therefore promised to work on his attackers.



“We create a lot of chances but we rather don’t score. Apart from this match, we did not create many chances, we have been creating chances in our games.”



“Even in Anyinase, we created some decent chances but we couldn’t score. Scoring has been a problem and we are working assiduously on it,” he said at the post-match conference.