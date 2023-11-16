You are here: HomeSports2023 11 16Article 1882076

Sports News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Goal of the tournament - How Ghanaians reacted to Jennifer Owusuaa's stunning goal against Casablanca

Ampem Darkoa Ladies' winger Jannifer Owusuaa scored a phenomenal goal during Ampem Darkoa's semi-final clash with Sporting Casablanca in the CAF Women's Champions League.

Jennifer put Ampem Darkoa ahead in the game with an audacious curler from 30 yards out after receiving a pass from Ophelia Amponsah on the right.

Many Ghanaians on social media believe the magnificent goal should win the goal of the tournament.

Others also commended the winger and hailed her as a special player after scoring that beauty.

The goal that was scored on the stroke of halftime put Ampem Darkoa 2-1 ahead. However, they could not hold on to the lead as Casablanca found the equaliser in the second half from the spot.

The Moroccans went on to snatch the win and book a place in the final, winning 3-2 on penalties after the game ended two-all.

Ampem Darkoa will face AS FAR in the third-place game while Sporting Casablanca face Mamilodi Sundowns in the final.


