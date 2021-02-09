Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Goal drought did not affect me – Andre Ayew

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew

Last Saturday, Andre Dede Ayew ended a six-game goal drought when he scored for Swansea against Norwich in the English Championship.



Dede scored the first of Swansea’s two goals to help them secure a two nil victory and move up to third on the league table.



The goal became the ninth for the 31-year-old in 26 appearances for the Welsh club this season.



Speaking after the game, Andre Ayew said that he did not lose sleep over his barren run.



He explained that though he was not hitting the back of the net, he was contributing in various ways to help Swansea win matches.



“As someone who plays upfront, it is important to get goals for the team but it (the dry spell) was not something that disturbed me much. I was playing well and I was making the team score goals in different ways with my movements etc.



"Of course, I always want to score and that is for sure but I think what is important is the team and what I can do to make the team get more goals. It can be through my movements, assists for my team mates. That is what is important.



"I am happy to get the goal though but what is important is the team and in that spell, we showed that we could not rely on a few players for goals. Everyone had to chip in with goals and we are solid at the moment.”



This news will delight Black Stars coach CK Akonnor who has Andre Ayew as the highest scoring player for the team since he took over.



The skipper has bagged two goals and was the difference-maker when Ghana played South Africa and Sao Tome in the first legs of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The team will return to action next month for the reverse matches of those games.