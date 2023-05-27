Go through the necessary education if you want to become a coach – Laryea Kingston advises ex-players

Sports News of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston has given important advise to other former players who want to get into coaching.



According to him, ex-players with the desire to become coaches should endeavour to get themselves educated.



“You should be competent enough. Most former players think because I have played football to the highest level I can be a coach, No.



“You have to go through education to know where you are. Playing football is different,” Laryea Kingston told Joy Sports in an interview.



Since his retirement, the former Black Stars midfielder has been trained to become a coach.



He is currently an assistant coach to the Ghana U17 male national team, the Black Starlets.



He is confident that he will get to the top and one day to handle the senior national team, the Black Stars.