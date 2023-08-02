Go for the money - Nigerians charge at Victor Osimhen to accept €1m a week deal from Saudi club

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Nigerians on social media have advised Victor Osimhen to accept Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal's lucrative €1 million-a-week deal.



Many believe the offer is a life-changing deal, hence, Osimhen should follow in the footsteps of his Super Eagles teammate, Odoin Ighalo Hilal, and accept the deal.



The Nigerian forward could earn €52 million a year if he agrees to join the Saudi Pro League side. According to Sky Sports, Hilal also submitted €140 million as a transfer fee to Napoli.



Meanwhile, Italian outlet Il Mattino claims both the player and Napoli have rejected the offer.



The Italian side who are willing to cash in on Osimhen are reportedly demanding €150 million.



Hilal's pursuit of Osimhen comes after their attempt to sign Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe proved futile.



Checkout some reactions below





He should take it. Poverty is not an option. — Thεό Abu (@TheoAbuAgada) July 31, 2023

He should take it he should not try to chase glory of winning European trophies that is for European players...take the money, be rich forever simple — ANATHii (@Nathi_manando) July 31, 2023

Almost 1b naira every week, grab it victor grab it ???? — Nwadike Ifeanyi (@ifeanyi_nwadike) July 31, 2023

Me to Victor Osimhen right now. ????????



Brother, accept this offer ASAP! pic.twitter.com/fzyFI4Z22F — Slimfit (@iSlimfit) July 31, 2023

Me:When VICTOR OSIMHEN signs the deal to Move to Saudi Arabia to earn €1m a Week. pic.twitter.com/nEP0Q1lSj5 — ➰FRANKPRENUER➰ (@Thefranknation) July 31, 2023

Abég...how old is Oshimen now.

You know African retired early

Oga go chop life for Arab.. just carry me along I no mind — Adekunle suraj (@suraj_adekunl) July 31, 2023

life is very short take your chances and enjoy it while you can,48m / season is better than winning italian league 3 times in a raw — ⓓⓞⓝ ⓜⓞ7ⓐⓜⓜⓐⓓ⏱ (@DONMO7AMMAD) July 31, 2023

In as much as I love to see Osinmeh dominate European football the more, I will be selfish to say he should turn down an offer that will pay him Billions of Naira a month!



He should follow the money for now… that’s what’s good for him. — Femi Oguntayo ???? (@FemiOguntayo2) July 31, 2023

He's better off playing in Europe — Rahamon Kabiawu (@Kabiawu_) July 31, 2023

Stay in Europe and do what? No be the same football? The trophies won’t matter as an African when you retire — Jeff ???? (@so_katman) July 31, 2023

That man should be in Saudi already. As Africans we need to get that money invested at home . — The Over taker???? (@kiizarogic) August 1, 2023

He should stay money is not everything ???????????????? — Abdul Rahman Medal Abubakar (@MedalRaman) July 31, 2023

U ended up saying let's be realistic. To be realistic means to go to saudi — loshanti (@loshantii) July 31, 2023

1m a week?

Osimhen please go ???? — ???????????????????????? (@keyzeeto_) July 31, 2023

