Go for the money - Nigerians charge at Victor Osimhen to accept €1m a week deal from Saudi club

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

Nigerians on social media have advised Victor Osimhen to accept Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal's lucrative €1 million-a-week deal.

Many believe the offer is a life-changing deal, hence, Osimhen should follow in the footsteps of his Super Eagles teammate, Odoin Ighalo Hilal, and accept the deal.

The Nigerian forward could earn €52 million a year if he agrees to join the Saudi Pro League side. According to Sky Sports, Hilal also submitted €140 million as a transfer fee to Napoli.

Meanwhile, Italian outlet Il Mattino claims both the player and Napoli have rejected the offer.

The Italian side who are willing to cash in on Osimhen are reportedly demanding €150 million.

Hilal's pursuit of Osimhen comes after their attempt to sign Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe proved futile.

