Gladson Awako targets 10 goals in Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Great Olympics midfielder, Gladson Awako has revealed his goal target for the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



The midfielder has been excellent for Olympics so far, earning a place in the CK Akonnor’s Black Stars team for the AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome last month.



His contributions for Olympics has seen them fly to second on the Ghana Premier League table, with just a point separating them from table toppers Kotoko.



Awako is quoted to have targeted at least ten goals in the ongoing season. The midfielder is optimistic that he can add six more to the four he has already scored.



“As a midfielder yours is to assist and also to score. As an offensive midfielder I have set a target for myself. I roughly should get between 10 to 15 goals before the end of the season. I am working towards that even though I know it won’t be easy,” he said.



Awako will be hoping to get more goals when Olympics host Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.



The Dade Boys will be hoping to do a double, over Kotoko who have won their first two games under coach Mariano Baretto.



Kotoko have been dealt a blow with influential midfielder Fabio Gama ruled out of the game due to accumulated cards.



