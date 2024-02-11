Gladson Awako rejoins Great Olympics after difficult Hearts of Oak spell

League Report of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics, has announced re-signing midfielder Gladson Awako, who recently parted ways with rivals Accra Hearts of Oak SC.



The 33-year-old midfielder, who made headlines during his stint with TP Mazembe, initially joined Accra Hearts of Oak SC in 2023. However, Awako has opted to return to his former club, Accra Great Olympics, in a move that has garnered attention across the league.



Known for his skill on the field, Awako's return to Accra Great Olympics is expected to inject experience and leadership into the team.



Having captained the Black Galaxies and represented various national teams, including Ghana, Awako brings a wealth of both local and international experience to his new-old club.



Throughout his career, Awako has showcased his talents not only in Ghana but also abroad, featuring for clubs such as Hearts of Lions, Wa All Stars, Brekum Chelsea, Don Bosco, Phoenix Rising in the USA, and Recreativo Huelva in Spain.



Currently, Accra Great Olympics occupies the 12th position in the league standings, while their arch-rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak SC, sit just one spot above them in 11th place.



With the addition of Awako to their roster, Great Olympics aims to climb the table and make a strong push for success in the remainder of the season.