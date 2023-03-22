Gladson Awako provides positive injury update

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako is making speedy progress from his injury and should be back in action in the coming days.



Awako has missed a couple of games for the Phobians after suffering an injury at the 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria.



“It was an injury from the CHAN tournament, at the moment, I am treating it and recovering bit by bit, very soon I will be back” he told Angel TV.



The Phobians are presently 4th on the league table with 35 points after 22 matches into the domestic top-flight campaign.



Hearts of Oak will travel to the Western part of Ghana to face Karela United in matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League this weekend.