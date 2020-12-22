Sports News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Gladson Awako eyes Black Stars call up

Accra Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako

Accra Great Olympics midfielder, Gladson Awako, is determined to break into the Black Stars with his outstanding performance in this season's Ghana Premier League.



The former U-20 star has been one of the stand-out players for the season so far having bagged two man of the match awards this season and has propelled Great Olympics to third on the league standing.



In an interview with the GNA Sports, Awako said it is every footballer's dream to play for his national side and would be glad to receive a call up from head coach of the Black Stars, Charles Kwabla Akunnor.



"It is every footballer’s dream to play for his national side and personally, it is a target for me, so if the national team coach feels am ready and would fit into his system and thinks I can help, I would be delighted to serve the national team.



"We have quality players in the team and I would not find it difficult playing with the players," the former TP Mazembe player said.



When asked about the secret for his consistent performance in this season's league, Awako said: "The secret to my performance is the teamwork which is helping me play to my best abilities and my teammates and the staff have been very helpful”.



Awako who is the Captain for the Great Olympics side played a crucial role in Annor Walker's side and had been touted by his manager as the assistant coach on the field of play.

