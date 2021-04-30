Gladson Awako confident of victory against Liberty Professionals

Sports News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako is hoping that his side beat Liberty Professionals to return to winning ways on Sunday, May 2, 2021.



The Dade boys will lock horns with the Scientific Soccer lads on matchday 22 of the Ghana Premier League.



Having been poor in the second half of the season, the Black Stars midfielder says they are working hard to ensure that they return to winning ways and is hopeful they can beat Liberty Professionals this weekend.



“We are working hard to ensure that we return to winning ways and hopefully on Sunday we can win against Liberty”, he added.



Accra Great Olympics are occupying the 3rd position on the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League table with 34 points after 21 matches.