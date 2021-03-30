Gladson Awako believes he can do more for Ghana after debut

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako is confident that he can do more for the country after making his Black Stars debut during the AFCON Qualifiers.



Awako, a member of the 2009 squad theat won the U-20 World Cup in Egypt made his first appearance for the national team at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday when Ghana played Sao Tome and Principe.



He came off the bench to replace Osman Bukari and subsequently shine for the team in the second half.



In an interview with Happy FM, he said it’s a big motivation for home-based players to play for the senior national football team the Black Stars.



“All the home-based players invited; Kwame Opoku, Ismail Ganiyu and Razak Abalorah did well It is a big motivation for us here playing the league”, he said on Happy 98.9 FM.



On making his debut for the Black Stars against São Tomé and Principe, the former Hearts of Lions midfielder said he was under no pressure.



“If you are on the bench you have to be ready when the coach calls on you. So I psyched myself and was calm when I came into the game.



“I didn’t let the pressure get to me. My performance wasn’t bad and I know I can do more”.



Great Olympics host Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday and the captain says they will pick all three points.



It’s going to be a very difficult game against Medeama but we will do our possible best to win the game.